BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kwanzaa is being celebrated early at Morgan State University.

Morgan State University has been hosting their annual Kwanzaa celebration for more than 30 years, inviting families from Baltimore City and County to join in.

The event unites the community to honor African culture and heritage.

“They will learn about the seven symbols, seven principles, and what to do on each day of Kwanzaa,” said Deanna Ikhinmwin, director of community service.

Seven different performances illustrate the seven principles, and were presented by the school’s office of community service.

“What you learn you want to pass it along so that the next generation can be better than us, so having this Kwanzaa celebration here helps keep their heritage intact,” said Averi M. Turner, assistant coordinator.

Morgan State’s students are hoping to teach the next generation about the importance of Kwanzaa.

“I want them to understand the principles because they are good principles for everybody in our society and I want everyone to understand those principles that arise from Kwanzaa,” said Edward Smith, a 1967-1971 Morgan State alumnus.

Families joined the celebration with activities that highlighted the principles including unity, self-determination, responsibility and faith.

Morgan State University hosts the celebration of Kwanzaa on the first Saturday of December before students leave for winter break.

The holiday actually occurs from December 26 to January 1.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook