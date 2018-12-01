Filed Under:Accident, Anne Arundel, dorsey road, Fatal, Glen Burnie, I-97, Pedestrian

Glen Burnie, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel county fire officials confirm an adult male was killed after being struck by a car on I-97 this morning.

Fire crews were called to I-97 northbound in the area of Dorsey Road around 6:13 a.m.

Paramedics declared the victim, who is only described as an adult male, dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck the victim did remain as the scene and crash investigators are working to determine a cause for this fatal accident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s