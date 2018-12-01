Glen Burnie, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel county fire officials confirm an adult male was killed after being struck by a car on I-97 this morning.

Fire crews were called to I-97 northbound in the area of Dorsey Road around 6:13 a.m.

Paramedics declared the victim, who is only described as an adult male, dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck the victim did remain as the scene and crash investigators are working to determine a cause for this fatal accident.

