ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A teacher at Aberdeen has been terminated and is being investigated about a sexual act on a student.

According to our media partners the Baltimore Sun, a spokeswoman with Harford County Schools said the teacher is no longer employed by the district.

The teacher has not been identified at this time.

This story is developing.

