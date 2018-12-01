BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are dead and another is injured after a triple shooting in East Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Brentwood for a report of a shooting at around 6:47 p.m. Saturday night.

Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, medics took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

At the same location, officers found an 18-year-old man and another man with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

This story is developing.

