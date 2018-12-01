Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Under Armour announces they are dropping NFL Star Kareem Hunt after a video surfaced showing him knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February.

Officials with Under Armour have confirmed to WJZ-TV that the Baltimore based company has “parted ways” with the now former Kansas City Chiefs running back after TMZ obtained a video of the incident.

Kareem Hunt is the NFL’s reigning rushing champion but was released shortly after being put onto the NFL commissioner’s exemption list.

Police were called to the scene during the Feburary 10th incident, but no charges were filed.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook