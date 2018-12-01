  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    4:00 PMCollege Football
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:chiefs, Dropped, endorsement, kansas city, Kareem Hunt, NFL, TMZ, Under Armour

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Under Armour announces they are dropping NFL Star Kareem Hunt after a video surfaced showing him knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February.

Officials with Under Armour have confirmed to WJZ-TV that the Baltimore based company has “parted ways” with the now former Kansas City Chiefs running back after TMZ obtained a video of the incident.

Kareem Hunt is the NFL’s reigning rushing champion but was released shortly after being put onto the NFL commissioner’s exemption list.

Police were called to the scene during the Feburary 10th incident, but no charges were filed.

 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s