BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two woman were shot in the leg Sunday night in Baltimore.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m., in the 400 block of N. Curly St.

Responding officers found a woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital.

About 30 minutes later, officers found a 40-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg in the 2900 block of Pulaski Highway. She was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

