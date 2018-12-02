  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer was taken to Shock Trauma after they were involved in a crash with two other vehicles Sunday.

According to police, the crash happened at Wolfe and E. North Ave. A police vehicle was and two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

An officer in the police vehicle was taken to Shock Trauma for precautionary reasons.

It is unclear if there were any additional injuries reported following the crash.

