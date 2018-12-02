BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after being shot in the head Sunday night in Baltimore.

Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m., in the 2200 block of Christian St.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the head and body.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

