  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after being shot in the head Sunday night in Baltimore.

Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m., in the 2200 block of Christian St.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the head and body.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s