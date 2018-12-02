  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGarth: Live from Notre Dame!
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (AP) — A state panel has recommended that a Baltimore City District Court judge be immediately suspended for six months due to misconduct.

The Daily Record reports that the Commission on Judicial Disabilities decided that Judge Devy Patterson Russell should be punished for yelling at judges and staff and other inappropriate behavior.

The commission also found that Russell failed to process search warrants properly.

The commission released its report Friday. The case is now before the Court of Appeals for a final decision.

Russell has previously denied wrongdoing. She has said she’s been mistreated by her colleagues because she supported a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former clerk against another court employee.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s