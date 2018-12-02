BALTIMORE (WJZ) — N. Howard and W. Lexington Streets in Baltimore will be shut down as crews work to fix underground sinkholes in the area.

This will also cause Light RailLink service to be suspended between the N. Avenue and convention center stations. A free bus bridge will will be used to transport passengers between the stations.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation made the announcement Sunday.

N. Howard St. will be closed between Fayette and Saratoga Streets, while W. Lexington St. is closed between Eutaw St. and Park Ave.

Officials are not sue what caused the sinkholes.

It is not yet known how long the roads will remain closed.

