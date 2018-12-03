BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore firefighter is being criticized after he commented on a photo that advocated for violence against police officers.

The firefighter has apologized for his comment, and Baltimore City Fire Department officials said they are shocked by the posts.

The viral tweet is so controversial, WJZ has blurred portions of it.

It shows two men pointing guns directly at a police officer’s head.

The caption asks, “Does it have to come to this to make them stop murdering and terrorizing us?”

And down in the comments section, Baltimore firefighter Jamal Brown chimed in, saying “Yes. We will also have to brutalize [their] family the same way they do ours.”

That comment came from a public servant who often works side-by-side with police officers.

Baltimore fire officials say the comment is not an accurate representation of the entire department.

“Our men and women of the Baltimore City Fire Department and the Baltimore City Police Department, we are all brothers and sisters in blue and we are public servants here to serve the city of Baltimore,” said Baltimore City Fire spokeswoman Blair Skinner.

The firefighter’s union president said the matter is “currently being investigated by the fire department, and the union has been made aware of the situation.”

After it became clear his comment was problematic, Brown responded on Facebook, saying “[I] apologize for offending the offended. All I did was comment on a post a few days ago….”

The department said brown is still employed with the Baltimore City Fire Department during the investigation.

