BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fugitive that had been in the ATF’s crosshairs for two years was arrested Nov. 29 for crimes related to his alleged role in a violent drug distribution conspiracy.

Terrell “Relly” Luster had been wanted by the ATF Baltimore Field Division since Sept. 2016. Police said he’s a member of the “Hillside Enterprise” a gang that operated in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of Baltimore for 14 years.

The indictment specifically alleges that Luster was involved in at least one murder and could be involved in other murders, attempted murders and aggravated assaults with two other members of Hillside Enterprise, Travis “Sticks” Alewine and Deaven “Gotti” Cherry.

Terrell Luster Terrell Luster Photo Courtesy of ATF Baltimore

Deaven Cherry Deaven Cherry Photo Courtesy of ATF Baltimore

Travis Alewine Travis Alewine Photo Courtesy of ATF Baltimore

The ATF still has a $10,000 reward each for Alewine and Cherry. The men face enhanced sentences for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Alewine and Cherry are believed by ATF to still be in the counties and areas close to Baltimore City or within the city itself.

Luster, Cherry, and Alewine each face 10 years minimum, to life in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at (888)-ATF-TIPS or text ATFBAL to 63975.

