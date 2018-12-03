FULTON, Md. (WJZ) — A massage therapist was charged in a sex offense and sex assault at a Howard County spa.

According to county police, 27-year-old Gene Coxson of Laurel was charged after he allegedly touched a female client inappropriately during a massage at Pearl Spa in Fulton.

The victim told police she was at the spa on Maple Lawn Boulevard on Sept. 25.

She said after he allegedly touched her inappropriately, she told him to stop.

She reported the incident to the spa and later contacted police.

Detectives investigated the incident and arrested Coxson last week.

Coxson was charged with fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

He was released on $5,000 bond and has been suspended from his job at Pearl Spa.

Investigators are concerned that there may be other victims of Coxson’s who have not contacted police. Anyone who thinks they may have been assaulted by Coxson, at the Pearl Spa or anywhere else, should call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook