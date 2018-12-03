  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was killed and another man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night in Baltimore.

Police say they got a report of a shooting just after 6:40 p.m., and officers responded to the 1100 block of East Preston St.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim was found also suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s