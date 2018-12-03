BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was killed and another man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night in Baltimore.

Police say they got a report of a shooting just after 6:40 p.m., and officers responded to the 1100 block of East Preston St.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim was found also suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

