ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A U.S. Naval Academy oceanography professor says Annapolis’ sea level is projected to rise as much as 3.6 feet (1.1 meter) by 2050, and an advisory council is helping the riverside academy make decisions about flood-related matters.

Professor Gina Henderson briefed the academy’s Board of Visitors on Monday about the Sea Level Rise Advisory Council. It was created in 2015 to help plan for the impact of rising sea levels.

Henderson says nuisance flooding is increasing. For example, flooding has closed a road on the academy’s grounds 38 times so far this year.

Vice Adm. Ted Carter, the academy’s superintendent, says the school is raising a seawall more than two feet, with an option of raising it further at the appropriate time.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook