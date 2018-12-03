Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the Monday morning shooting of a man in northeast Baltimore that left him hospitalized.
Officers were called to the 5600 block of Carter Avenue at 5:48 a.m. for a reported shooting. There the officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His status is currently unknown.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Citywide Shooting Detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Tips can also be submitted by texting (443) 902-4824
Take notice how the mayor is laying low and saying nothing about the daily amount of overwhelming violent crimes and shootings and murders in her city, FYI mayor he body count is really piling up!! Just so you know ignoring it won’t make it go away!! She is more worried about giving safe haven to ILLEGAL ALIENS!
SMH!!! at our so called city leaders!