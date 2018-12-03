ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan made a declaration Monday that state government agencies and offices will be closed Dec. 5, as a sign of respect for the late President George H.W. Bush.

The day is meant to honor the former president’s lifetime of service and dedication to the United States.

“Today, I ask that you take time to remember and honor the immeasurable contributions of President George H.W. Bush and his legacy of principled leadership, decency, and commitment to our nation,” said Hogan. “This is just one small way the citizens of an eternally grateful state can pay tribute to a truly great American.”

The declaration coincides with a national day of mourning, federal government closure, and a memorial service for the 41st president at National Cathedral in Washington D.C., which Governor Hogan will attend.

