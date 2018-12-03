  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very mild, but overcast and foggy Sunday, we had lots of sun and another mild day Monday!

Colder air is slowly moving into the region and below normal temperatures will be with us for the next seven days at least.

A few flurries are possible on Wednesday. Colder and cloudy skies may start the weekend, but we need to watch a southern system, which could bring us some mixed precipitation, or some snow and sleet later Sunday night, into Monday.

This will all depend on the track, which at this time isn’t possible to pinpoint! Stay tuned all week for winter updates on that! Bob Turk

