ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A DC woman is facing charges in a hit-and-run Monday morning after she allegedly struck an off-duty officer in Montgomery County and drove with him on the hood of her car along an interstate.

According to Maryland State Police, 25-year-old Denai Holly was arrested and is being processed at the Rockville state police barrack.

Just before 8 a.m., police said Montgomery County Police Officer Christopher Jordan witnessed a hit-and-run collision on southbound I-270 at Shady Grove Road.

A silver Chevy Impala allegedly struck another vehicle and attempted to leave the scene without stopping to check on the other driver or exchange information.

Jordan was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time.

The officer used his vehicle to try and prevent the fleeing driver from leaving the scene.

The drive failed to stop and accelerated toward Jordan as he exited his vehicle and identified himself as an officer. As she accelerated toward the officer, he tried to get out of the way but fell onto the hood of her car. Holly continued to drive down I-270 for another mile before he fell off the hood of her car. While he was on the hood, he dispatched suspect information to police.

A lookout for Holly’s car was forwarded to several agencies. She was located by Rockville officers seated in her vehicle in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard.

She was arrested by troopers without incident.

Police have not released details on her charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook