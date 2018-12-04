BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested an armed carjacking suspect after he was found hiding under a truck while being followed by police.

Irvin Hudson, 30, has been charged with armed carjacking.

He was arrested on Nov. 30, after police were called just after 3:30 p.m. about an armed carjacking at the gas station in the 400 block of N. Paca St.

The victim told police a man had stolen their 2015 Honda Accord at gunpoint.

Police put out a description of the vehicle over the radio, and officers were able to find the car a short time later near Lexington and Smallwood Streets.

The driver of the vehicle fled when police tried to pull him over, and Fox Trot assisted with tracking the stolen car.

The vehicle stopped in the 700 block of Edgewood St., and two people then fled on foot.

Fox Trot was able to locate the passenger, who was hiding under a truck. The suspect also threw something out while fleeing from police.

Officers were able to find the suspect, identified as Hudson, along with a loaded 9mm handgun. Suspected marijuana was also recovered underneath the truck.

