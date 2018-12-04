BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools is filing assault charges after a secretary was attacked at a South Baltimore elementary school.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at Westport Elementary School while the secretary was attempting to keep a man from entering the building.

Edie House-Foster, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, confirmed the incident occurred.

She said the man fled on the scene and charges are currently pending.

She also said to her understanding, the secretary is okay after the man pushed her on the upper part of her body when she tried to keep him from getting into the building before school hours.

This story is developing.

