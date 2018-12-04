  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Schools, Maryland, South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools is filing assault charges after a secretary was attacked at a South Baltimore elementary school.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at Westport Elementary School while the secretary was attempting to keep a man from entering the building.

Edie House-Foster, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, confirmed the incident occurred.

She said the man fled on the scene and charges are currently pending.

She also said to her understanding, the secretary is okay after the man pushed her on the upper part of her body when she tried to keep him from getting into the building before school hours.

This story is developing. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s