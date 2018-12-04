BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

Jordan Moody has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Keith Patterson.

Patterson was killed following a dispute inside a bar in the 2200 block of East North Ave.

Police say Patterson was shot, and later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The investigation into Patterson’s murder “went cold,” until police got a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers that identified Moody as the shooter.

Moody was arrested on Monday, and is currently waiting for his bail review.

