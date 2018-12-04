COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Columbia, Maryland is the safest city in America, according to a WalletHub study.

South Burlington, Vermont and Plano, Texas ranked second and third, respectively.

WalletHub compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated cities across the country, plus the most populated cities in each state, and ranked them across three criteria: home and community safety, natural-disaster risk and financial safety.

Baltimore, Maryland ranks no. 156 on the list of safest city,

St, Louis, Missouri ranked as the least safest city in the U.S.

Read the full study here.

