BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the nation continues to mourn former President George H.W. Bush, a number of federal and state offices will be closed Wednesday.

Bush will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, his casket will be taken to the National Cathedral for a funeral.

The funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m.

At 12:30, his body will be taken from the National Cathedral to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to be flown back to Ellington Field in Houston where final ceremonies will take place at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before his internment at his presidential library in College Park, Texas.

Commuters should expect traffic in downtown DC before and after his funeral. Some roads will be closed from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. for the motorcade.

REMINDER for TOMORROW: On Wednesday, December 5, 2018 the below route between the Washington National Cathedral and Joint Base Andrews will begin closure at 11:00 a.m. and will remain closed until approx 1:30 p.m. Expect extensive traffic delays and closures of side streets. pic.twitter.com/RFLTWeLOct — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) December 4, 2018

REMINDER for TOMORROW: On Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 the attached route between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington National Cathedral will begin closure at 9:15 a.m. and remain closed until approx. 11:00 a.m. While closures are in effect, expect extensive traffic delays pic.twitter.com/ZznmS6jcMH — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) December 4, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that all state government agencies and offices would be closed Wednesday in honor of Bush’s “lifetime of service.”

Courts across Maryland will also be closed on Wednesday in honor of the former President.

By order of Honorable Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera of the Court of Appeals, all of the Maryland Judiciary, including the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, will close tomorrow, Wednesday December 5, 2018, to honor former President George H.W. Bush. #Remembering41 #Bush41 — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) December 4, 2018

Federal departments and agencies will be closed Wednesday as well, including the U.S. Postal Service.

Anne Arundel County’s board of elections is closed.

Baltimore city government offices and most of Baltimore County’s offices will remain open.

