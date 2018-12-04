BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a school whose graduates include writers, athletes, and a former Maryland congressman.

Delaware State University, in Dover, is not far from Baltimore.

On Saturday, the school will hold its eighth annual President’s Scholarship Ball. The money raised helps many students continue their college education.

Mykia Toney is from Baltimore, and attending Delaware State on a scholarship.

“It’s very important. Without that scholarship, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” she said. “It’s helped me a lot because I’m able to afford school and continue my dream to help people.”

More than 500 people attended last year’s ball that raised money for students in need of financial assistance.

“It’s basically focused on your academic performance. If you do well, you’ll maintain the scholarship,” Toney added.

Baltimore’s Panama Band will perform at Saturday night’s event.

“We’re just trying to spread the light from Baltimore. Let it shine and represent it in a really good way,” band member Robert Lee said.

The event sells out every year. More than 75 percent of Delaware State University students rely on financial aid to continue their education.

“They should give to the fund because it makes the students feel confident about themselves. That they have a chance and they can pursue their dream,” said Toney.

This year’s President’s Scholarship Ball is being held at the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino in Dover, Delaware.

