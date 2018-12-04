HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies in Harford County are searching for a missing father and his one-year-old son.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Tyler Everett Henson is missing and family believes he could be with his one-year-old son.

Henson drives various rental cars and is possibly in Baltimore city.

Family is concerned for the well-being of the father and child. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

