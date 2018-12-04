MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue employee accused of inappropriately touching a female patient has been arrested.

Mario Arturo Obando-Rodriguez has been charged with three counts of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault for an incident that is alleged to have happened back in July.

The patient told police the 33-year-old assaulted her while she was being driven to a hospital under the guise that he was providing medical treatment.

He reportedly then gave the victim his phone number.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook