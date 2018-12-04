BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Funeral plans have been set for Jacquelyn Smith, the Harford County woman killed in east Baltimore after helping a panhandler.

Meanwhile, police are still hoping her killers will be found.

From outrage to disappointment, news of Smith’s death has made headlines across the country, and right here in Baltimore, the search for her killer continues.

A small church in Harford County is preparing to remember one of its devout members who was murdered over the weekend.

Services for Smith — electrical engineer, mother, and Good Samaritan — will be held at Helping Hands Ministry, where her husband, Keith, is a minister.

“So, for the cowards that took my wife’s life, I hope it was worth it,” Smith’s husband said. “Because you’re going to answer to that one day, you’re gonna answer to it.”

Police say Smith was stabbed in the chest by an unknown man just after midnight Saturday morning after she rolled down her window to give money to a woman who appeared to be carrying a baby.

Keith cherishes a photo of their last night together, at an American Legion party.

“We danced a little bit. Man, it was just a beautiful night,” he said.

Outrage over Smith’s brazen and brutal murder has gathered national attention.

Oprah tweeted, “I hope her death gets people ‘woke’ to change!”

This story struck my heart. I’ve done this a 1k times. But will think twice before ever doing again. To J.S. family I hope her death gets people “woke” to change! https://t.co/ZbFqkLsdF9 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 4, 2018

Along with outrage nationwide, comes some questions locally. Police insist they’re following all leads.

“The information we have is the information we have,” said Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle. “Until we can disprove that, then that’s what we’re gonna go with. But we’re gonna leave no stone unturned when it comes to this case.”

Police are looking for a black woman in her 20s, with medium build and about 5 feet tall, last seen wearing a long brown coat and possibly carrying a baby.

The other suspect is a black man in his 30s, about 5-foot-10, with an average build and a goatee, last seen in a black hoodie.

Police are asking residents citywide to be aware and on the lookout.

A public memorial will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at Helping Hand Ministries in Churchville.

Smith will be laid to rest in her home state of Rhode Island.

