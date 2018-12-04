BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Since former President George H.W. Bush’s passing Friday, his service dog Sully has captured the hearts of Americans who saw the viral photo of the dog lying near Bush’s casket.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath shared a photo of the yellow Labrador Retriver sleeping next to Bush’s casket on Dec. 2.

Solemn Public Pays Tribute To Bush Before Dawn In Rotunda; Hogan Pays Respects

McGrath has been sharing photos throughout the week of how the nation is honoring Bush 41.

Another photo showed Sully comforting Bush family members on Dec. 3 as they stood near Bush’s casket at the Houston funeral home.

Images from this morning and the state funeral for President George H. W. Bush — family at the funeral home, @SecretService honorary pallbearers, and boarding "Special Air Mission 41" at Ellington Field. #Remembering41 (Credit: Office of George H.W. Bush-Evan Sisley) pic.twitter.com/T6br9URryZ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

Since then, people have wondered where Sully will go now that his mission with the Bush family is nearly complete.

According to former President George W. Bush, Sully’s next mission will be at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland as a ‘facility dog.”

“As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he’ll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41,” Bush posted on Instagram.

America’s VetDogs, the organization that assigned Sully to former President Bush in June after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, tweeted a sweet photo of Sully sleeping Monday, after a long day comforting mourners.

“It’s been a long solemn day. I don’t blame him for taking respite on my comfy bed.” said America’s VetDogs Service Dog Program Manager Valerie.

"It’s been a long solemn day. I don’t blame him for taking respite on my comfy bed." – America's VetDogs Service Dog Program Manager, Valerie #SullyHWBush pic.twitter.com/EQPZZg5riB — America's VetDogs (@AmericasVetDogs) December 4, 2018

Here are some more photos of Sully.

Washington DC In Mourning For Late President George H.W. Bush WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 4: Sully, a yellow Labrador service dog for former President George H. W. Bush, sits near the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sully Courtesy: SullyHWBush/Instagram

US-POLITICS-BUSH Sully, the yellow Labrador retriever who was former President George H.W. Bush service dog is seen during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field, on December 3, 2018, in Houston. (Photo by David J. Phillip / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read DAVID J. PHILLIP/AFP/Getty Images)

Sully Courtesy: SullyHWBUsh/Instagram

US-POLITICS-BUSH Sully, the service dog is seen as people pay respects, as the remains of former US President George H. W. Bush lie in state in the US Capitol's rotunda December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. - The body of the late former President George H.W. Bush travelled from Houston to Washington, where he will lie in state at the US Capitol through Wednesday morning. Bush, who died on November 30, will return to Houston for his funeral on Thursday. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Sully Courtesy: SullyHWBush/Instagram

US-POLITICS-BUSH Sully, the service dog is seen as people pay respects, as the remains of former US President George H. W. Bush lie in state in the US Capitol's rotunda December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. - The body of the late former President George H.W. Bush travelled from Houston to Washington, where he will lie in state at the US Capitol through Wednesday morning. Bush, who died on November 30, will return to Houston for his funeral on Thursday. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Sully Courtesy: SullyHWBush/Instagram

Washington DC In Mourning For Late President George H.W. Bush WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 4: Sully, a yellow Labrador service dog for former President George H. W. Bush, sits near the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook