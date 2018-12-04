BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Every holiday season, there’s one toy that goes viral. In years past, it’s been the Hatchimal, Tickle Me Elmo, Beanie Babies, Furby,, Pokemon cards, and Tamogotchi are just to name a few.

This year’s the hottest toy may be Fingerlings, but these Baby Shark singing toys were so popular on Amazon, they sold out.

For days, these Pinkfong baby shark toys have been trending and some parents said it would be their worst nightmare.

The toys come in pink, blue and yellow and originally sold for $17, but all three colors are sold out. It only took three days.

The less popular Mommy Shark and Daddy Shark versions can be found for $69.99.

But, some people are reselling these toys at much higher prices on Amazon.

WowWee the vendor that is selling the toys on Amazon said,”We received such an incredible response to our Shark family! Our teams are working hard to increase product availability to ship in time before Christmas. We stand behind our product at the suggested retailer price point. We do not, however, support 3rd party unauthorized resellers and price gougers that create unfair purchasing circumstances for our shoppers. Please continue to check back as more WowWee verified stock continues to become available!”

However, if you’re in a real pinch, some of the toys are being resold on eBay and Walmart even has them for $46.90., but the song is in Korean not English.

