SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old old teen has been charged as an adult with offenses related to the possession of an unloaded handgun on school property.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department’s Firearms Investigations Unit arrested and charged 17-year-old Solomon Henderson, of Silver Spring, on Tuesday shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Administrative staff and security personnel for Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, received information that Henderson had a handgun. The School Resource Officer was notified, and an unloaded .40 caliber handgun and an empty magazine were found in Henderson’s gym bag.

Henderson was taken to the Central Processing Unit and charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a person under 21-years-old, and a possession of a firearm on school property. Bond information is not currently available.

At this time, detectives haven’t identified if there was any type of threat or intention by Henderson to harm other students or staff.

The investigation has determined that the handgun was legally purchased and is registered to Henderson’s father.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Firearms Investigations Unit at 240-773-6400.

