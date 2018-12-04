COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Michael Locksley will be University of Maryland’s next head football coach, director of athletics Damon Evans announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes just hours after Locksley was named the winner of the 2018 Frank Broyles Award, annually given to the nation’s top assistant coach in football.

Terps Football welcomed Locksley back home to Maryland on Tuesday.

Welcome Home! We are excited to announce Michael Locksley as the head coach of Maryland Football. #LOCKedIn 🔒 | #FearTheTurtlehttps://t.co/7ysnt51mQz pic.twitter.com/CLeCcqVDuC — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 5, 2018

Locksley, a Washington, D.C. native, is bringing in 20 years of coaching experience, including two stints at Maryland.

“I am thrilled to be returning home and to have the opportunity to lead the Maryland Football program,” said Locksley. “This has always been a special place for me and my family, and I am honored to take on this role at the state’s flagship institution. Our goal is to create an atmosphere and environment focused on the total development of our student-athletes. Our focus will always be to help them become more successful in all areas of their life through their association with our program.

He has spent the last three years working under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama, where he worked as the co-offensive coordinator and won a national championship last season before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in February 2018 and helped Alabama return to the College Football Playoff.

“On the field, Michael orchestrated one of the country’s most prolific offenses at the University of Alabama and has long been regarded for his recruiting prowess. Today he was recognized as the nation’s top assistant coach in the country, and I’m excited for him to be leading our program.” Evans said.

A press conference is planned for Thursday.

This story is developing.