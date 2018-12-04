By Matt Citak

After a long 13 weeks, the fantasy playoffs have finally arrived.

Congratulations to those of you that made the postseason. Now that you have reached the promised land, let’s try and get you these final three wins and a fantasy championship.

Whether you are looking for a replacement for one of the several fantasy contributors who suffered injuries this past week (James Conner, A.J. Green and Greg Olsen, just to name a few) or trying to find the fantasy darling of the playoffs, you have come to the right place.

Here are the top waiver wire adds for Week 14.

Best of luck in the fantasy postseason!

QB Case Keenum, Denver Broncos

The Broncos are clearly a run-first team, which makes Keenum a low-floor fantasy option. However, if you are desperate for a QB this week, Denver’s matchup against the 49ers puts him on the streaming radar. The 49ers have a bottom-10 pass defense and were just torn apart by Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The Broncos are unlikely to open the offense up and let Keenum sling it across the field, but going up against San Francisco, the journeyman QB should be able to put up solid fantasy numbers.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Of all the streaming options at quarterback for Week 14, Allen might be my favorite. The rookie quarterback showcased his rushing abilities against the Dolphins this past Sunday, picking up an incredible 135 yards on nine rushes (15.0 yards per carry). Allen also had one of his finest passing games of his short NFL career, throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns. With a Week 14 matchup against the Jets, Allen is firmly on the streaming radar yet again. However, the rookie has proven to be quite a volatile fantasy play, so understand the risks in starting a boom-or-bust player in the fantasy playoffs.

RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers

Depending on the severity of James Conner’s leg injury, Samuels could end up being the top waiver wire add of the week. The rookie hasn’t done much to impress during his first season, but he has managed to find the end zone twice through the air. If Conner is good to go, the rookie will return to merely handcuff status. But if the second-year back is forced to miss any time, Samuels will get the opportunity to lead the Pittsburgh backfield, which is quite the valuable role.

RB Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

While Austin Ekeler failed to find any running room against the Steelers on Sunday night, Jackson managed to pick up 63 yards on eight carries, while scoring his first NFL touchdown. Melvin Gordon could return to the field for Week 14, which would relegate Jackson to third-string duties again. However, if Gordon sits this one out, Jackson could be rewarded for his Week 13 performance with more touches against the Bengals in Week 14.

RB Kenneth Dixon, Baltimore Ravens

In his return from the IR, Dixon was quickly thrown right back into the mix in Baltimore. The third-year back carried the ball eight times for 37 yards, good for a 4.6 ypc, while adding one reception for another six yards. Alex Collins is now on IR, and Javorius Allen has disappeared from the game plan, meaning Dixon will be the Ravens’ second RB behind Gus Edwards. That role should warrant 10-12 touches per game for Dixon, which could put him on the flex radar in a Week 14 matchup against the Chiefs’ awful run defense.

WR Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Humphries has already blossomed from a must-add to a must-start, due to his production over the last few weeks. Humphries has caught touchdowns from Jameis Winston in each of the last three weeks, and has five over his last five games. The fourth-year receiver also has six straight games with at least 50 receiving yards, making him the most consistent pass-catching option in Tampa Bay’s offense. With a shootout against the Saints on the horizon, Humphries should be added and started in all leagues.

WR Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns

Fantasy owners have been waiting for a breakout from Callaway all season. Of course, the rookie’s emergence did not begin to come until after the firing of Hue Jackson. Since then, Callaway has topped 50 receiving yards in three of four games, all while averaging over 15.0 yards per reception in each contest. The fourth-round pick is still a boom-or-bust play, but seems to be gaining a bit of consistency under new offensive coordinator, Freddie Kitchens. Cleveland has the Panthers’ struggling defense on deck in Week 14, making Callaway a high-risk, high-reward play.

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With DeSean Jackson watching Week 13 from the sidelines, Godwin stepped up in a big way for the Buccaneers. The 22-year-old receiver caught five of six targets for 101 yards and a touchdown, making it the second time he has topped the 100-yard mark in the last four games. Even with the emergence of Humphries, Godwin has continued to produce in the Buccaneers’ passing game. If Jackson misses the Week 14 showdown against the Saints, Godwin could be in line for another strong performance.

WR Bruce Ellington, Detroit Lions

Ellington has been a target machine over the last three weeks. The problem is he has not been able to do much with all of those targets. Matthew Stafford has thrown to Ellington 26 times over the last three games, but the fifth-year receiver has only turned that into 19 receptions for 115 yards. His inability to find the end zone gives him a low-ceiling, but his usage in the Lions’ passing game gives him a high-floor. Ellington makes for a solid flex play in PPR leagues.

TE Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

Smith’s streak of consecutive good games came to an end against the Jets in Week 13. Prior to that, the second-year tight end had either a touchdown or six receptions and 40 yards in each of his previous four games. Even with the down game, Smith was still targeted in the end zone, although he was unable to come down with the grab. Tight ends have been incredibly weak this season, but Smith seems to have carved out a nice role in the Titans’ offense with Marcus Mariota under center.

