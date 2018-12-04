  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Fatal, Jessup, Pedestrian

JESSUP (WJZ)- Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Jessup.

At approximately 3:57 a.m., a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on Route 175 (Waterloo Road) in front of the Patuxent Institution when it struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, 43-year-old Donnelle Markus Williams of Jessup, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma, 54-year-old Jeffrey Fullard of Baltimore, remained at the scene and was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s