JESSUP (WJZ)- Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Jessup.
At approximately 3:57 a.m., a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on Route 175 (Waterloo Road) in front of the Patuxent Institution when it struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.
The pedestrian, 43-year-old Donnelle Markus Williams of Jessup, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Tacoma, 54-year-old Jeffrey Fullard of Baltimore, remained at the scene and was uninjured.
The investigation is ongoing.