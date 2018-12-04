JESSUP (WJZ)- Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Jessup.

At approximately 3:57 a.m., a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on Route 175 (Waterloo Road) in front of the Patuxent Institution when it struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, 43-year-old Donnelle Markus Williams of Jessup, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma, 54-year-old Jeffrey Fullard of Baltimore, remained at the scene and was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.