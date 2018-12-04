COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Imagine walking around a Walmart with your favorite Ravens player. Now imagine you’ve got $100 to spend on whatever you want.

50 local young people from the Boys and Girls’ club don’t have to imagine this holiday season. Starting safety Tony Jefferson invited them to go ‘Shop with a Jock’.

Before they hit the aisles, however, they were treated to dinner courtesy of “Jimmy’s Seafood,” Then, they broke into teams, each heading out with a different Ravens player. Each was handed a $100 gift card to spend at the Cockeysville Walmart, courtesy of Jefferson.

“It’s just a very important time in my life where I feel like I have a platform to do it, but, I don’t think there’s anything more important than helping out the community and helping out kids because they are the future,” Jefferson said.

There was also a lesson in economics for these six to 17-year-olds. $100 does not go far in the very popular electronics aisle.

“I think hat aisle is out of our price range,” Jefferson said.

But, many of the girls were happy to explore an area of the store that may have been unfamiliar to Eric Weddle or the other players who joined Jefferson pushing carts and taking a lesson in what’s so ‘cute’ you’ve just gotta have it.

“Stuff like this I think changes kids’ lives and I think they can pay it forward for them if they ever get to the type of situation I’m in with a successful career as of yet, they can do the same things,”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook