BYRON, Ill. (CBS Local) — Ten football players at an Illinois high school were disciplined last month after they stripped naked and ran across the school’s football field with Oreo cookies wedged between their buttocks.

The Byron High School players were suspended for indecent exposure after school administrators concluded the “Oreo Run” was voluntary and not related to hazing, The Rockford Register Star reports.

The paper reported the story after obtaining a letter sent to the parents of students who admitted to participating in the Oct. 26 run.

“The report was promptly relayed to me and I immediately directed that an investigation take place,” said volunteer assistant Sean Considine. “(They) interviewed all nine football coaches. They also interviewed nearly 30 members of the varsity football team, many in the presence of one or more parent. They also accessed and examined footage from various security cameras at or near the stadium.”

The three games that the players missed included the Nov. 23 Class 3A state championship game in which Byron lost 24-20 to Monticello High School. It was the team’s only loss of the season.