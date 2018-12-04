BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people are injured after what police believe were two shootings in Northeast and Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday.

At around 7:26 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Woodbourne Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Shortly after, a 30-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators believe both of the victims were in the 1300 block of Woodbourne Avenue when they were shot.

About ten minutes later, an officer was on patrol when they found a shooting victim in the 300 block of Caton Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

