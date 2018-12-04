  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people are injured after what police believe were two shootings in Northeast and Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday.

At around 7:26 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Woodbourne Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Shortly after, a 30-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators believe both of the victims were in the 1300 block of Woodbourne Avenue when they were shot.

About ten minutes later, an officer was on patrol when they found a shooting victim in the 300 block of Caton Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s