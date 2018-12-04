TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in the kidnapping, then robbery and rape of a woman in Prince George’s County.

According to police, the woman was abducted in Temple Hills while she was walking home from the Naylor Road Metro Station around 12:05 a.m. Monday.

As she walked along Curtis Drive near Branch Avenue, two suspects approached her and forced her into their car at gunpoint.

Then they drove away with the victim.

PGPD Investigates Sexual Assault and Abduction. https://t.co/wyrfdYbKQm — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 3, 2018

The woman was sexually assaulted by both suspects before forcing her out of their car 45 minutes later near Ridge Place in Southeast D.C.

She ran to a nearby home where she called police.

The woman told police she did not know the suspects.

The man pictured below is one of the suspect.

The suspect is about 6-feet tall. He wore a black coat and black pants. The second suspect is 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10. He worse a red Helly Hansen jacket

Both suspects are believed to be between 18 and 23 years old.

Police say the suspects drove a dark-colored, four-door, older model sedan.

Prince George’s County Crime Solvers is offering a reward up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

