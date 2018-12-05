BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some special jerseys worn by the Orioles back in September have raised more than $16,000.

All the money raised goes to the National Federation of the Blind.

The Orioles players and coaches wore these specially-designed jerseys with Braille lettering of both “Orioles” and each player’s last name.

The jerseys made them the first team in American professional sports history to incorporate Braille lettering into their gameday uniforms.

The jerseys were then autographed and auctioned.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook