  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:37 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Local TV, Maryland, Terrence Sheridan

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has a new county executive, and it will soon have a new police chief.

Current Chief Terrence Sheridan announced he is retiring.

Sheridan has led the department since 2017, and served once before from 1996 to 2007 before becoming the State Police Superintendent.

Sheridan will stay on the job for six more months while the county executive conducts a national search for a replacement.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s