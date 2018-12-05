BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has a new county executive, and it will soon have a new police chief.

Current Chief Terrence Sheridan announced he is retiring.

Sheridan has led the department since 2017, and served once before from 1996 to 2007 before becoming the State Police Superintendent.

Sheridan will stay on the job for six more months while the county executive conducts a national search for a replacement.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook