BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new report shows Baltimore is one of the top U.S. cities for doctor job and compensation growth.

The study, from the Physician Employment Report, examines the 2018 labor market for doctors and nurse practitioners in the top metros across the country.

Nationally, demand for doctors grew by seven percent.

Baltimore’s growth as a major medical hub has been a major driving force behind this national growth.

