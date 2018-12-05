BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brightwood College abruptly closed all of its locations, leaving students at its Baltimore and Towson campuses wondering what will happen to them and their money.

In a letter sent to students, it states that the Towson location will officially close on Friday, Dec. 7

The reasons give for the closure were that the Department of Education added requirements that made operating the schools “more challenging.”

Also, the the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools suspended schools’ accreditation Tuesday night “with intent to withdraw.”

This forced Brightwood College “to discontinue the operations” of their schools.

Students will reportedly receive credit for all courses they completed and passed Friday, and transcripts will be posted in the coming weeks.

Their is also a Brightwood College location in Prince George’s County.

Here is the full letter sent to students at the Towson location:

In early fall, we undertook a path to dramatically restructure Education Corporation of America (parent company of your school) to best posture it for the future. This plan entailed the teach out of 26 of our campuses and then the commitment of additional funds from investors. However, recently, the Department of Education added requirements that made operating our schools more challenging. In addition, last night ACICS suspended our schools’ accreditation with intent to withdraw. The uncertainty of these requirements resulted in an inability to acquire additional capital to operate our schools. It is with extreme regret that this series of recent circumstances has forced us to discontinue the operations of our schools. Your campus will close on Friday, 12/7/2018. You will receive credit for all courses that you completed and passed by 12/7/2018. Information on how to request your transcript will be posted at http://www.ecacolleges.com within the next few weeks. If you do not graduate on 12/7, we encourage you to continue your career training by requesting your transcript and contacting local schools to determine transferability. This is clearly not the outcome we envisioned for you or our schools, and it with the utmost regret that I inform you of this direction.

