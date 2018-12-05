BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County restaurant is offering special cooking classes- to learn how to make marijuana edibles.

The couple that owns Saucier Willy offers the classes.

While they don’t use the drug in their recipes, they teach people how to make things using all but the marijuana.

Maryland has banned infused food from its medical cannabis program, but nutritionists and chefs have partnered with dispensaries around the state to hold classes.

Everyone who attends can go home with their new recipes.

The couple that leads the classes hold medical cannabis licenses.

