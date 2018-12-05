BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — One of two class-action lawsuits was filed by a Baltimore law firm against Mariott for a recent massive data breach.

More than 500 million Starwood customers had their personal and financial information compromised due to the hack.

Massive, Extended Data Breach At Marriott’s Starwood Hotels

One of the suits seeks billions in damages. Industry experts say more lawsuits are on the way.

Marriott has not commented on the legal action.

