BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A baby born nearly a year ago is getting some attention after a study on the baby’s birth was published this week.

This baby is the first baby born to a woman with a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor.

The study on the delivery was published this week in the Medical Journal “The Lancet”. The mother was born without a uterus and received the transplant in 2016.

Months later, the doctors implanted a fertilized egg that had been preserved in-vitro and in December 2017, a baby girl was delivered via C-section.

According to researchers, neither the mother nor the child have experienced complications or abnormalities.

