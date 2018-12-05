BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Twenty-one-year-old Fynn Arthur is accused of vandalizing two bathrooms at Goucher College with racist graffiti leading to multiple hate crime charges.

College Student Faces Hate Crime Charges For Racist Graffiti

Arthur, who is black, used his own name and other black students’ names in threatening racist graffiti found in dorm bathrooms on Nov. 14 and again on Nov. 30.

“The officers immediately recognized that the graffiti they saw the second time kind of seemed similar to the graffiti before,” said Vinson.

In fact, detectives said it was very similar to Arthur’s own handwriting. In the police report, Arthur denied writing the graffiti at first but later “blamed his bottled up anger for the first incident on November 14.”

For the second incident, “he replied he had been drinking and ‘just did something dumb.'” He also stated that “something might be wrong with me.” but an evaluation determined he was not a danger to himself.

“It doesn’t look like the suspect was targeting a particular person or any type of violence or any type of threat,” said Vinson.

But the graffiti still roiled the Goucher campus where Arthur is no longer a student.

“I heard some other people saying he only had one semester left,” said freshman Christine Nguyen. “That sucks but he did this.”

The incidents at Goucher are not expected to bring additional charges against Arthur who currently faces four counts of committing a hate crime.

