ST. MARY’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — Great Mills High School, which is where a school shooting occurred back in March, was on lockdown for several hours Wednesday morning because of a “possibly armed” person nearby.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office received reports of a possibly armed person in the area of Great Mills High School.

As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown, and there was a large police presence nearby.

Just before 12:15 p.m., authorities cleared the school, and the lockdown was lifted.

The school will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. following Wednesday’s incident.

On March 20, 17-year-old Austin Rollins opened fire at Great Mills High School, killing himself and 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey.

