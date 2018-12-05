HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies in Harford County are looking to identify two women that they believe are the same suspects as a previous theft in September.

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3800 block of Memory Lane on November 28 at around 6:10 p.m. for a report of a theft.

When they arrived, deputies were informed by the victim that she believed her wallet was stolen earlier in the day at the Panera Bread on Merchant Boulevard.

After it was stolen, the suspect or possible suspects used the victim’s credit card at several local stores.

Through investigation, two suspects were identified, both identified as women in their early 20s to early 30s.

One was wearing a black jacket, a grey turtleneck sweater and dark jeans. The second suspect was wearing a black hat, red coat, red pants and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

