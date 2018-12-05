BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s no surprise that the popular side, french fries, is not a healthy treat, but a Harvard researcher is calling them a “starch bomb”.

The researcher looked at the effects fried potatoes have on mortality rates and recommends meals come with a side salad and only six french fries.

This study has been met with some backlash online.

If we’re only supposed to eat six french fries per serving I’ve overeaten

*checks math*

one zillion french fries — Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) December 5, 2018

I will NEVER eat just six french fries. That’s the Chelsey Guarantee™️ — c b c 🍓 (@chelseybcoombs) December 5, 2018

They are trying to starve us 😩 — Mimi (@HomeIsMars) December 5, 2018

The lead researcher said he is only suggesting that restaurants offer a small portion size.

