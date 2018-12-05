Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s no surprise that the popular side, french fries, is not a healthy treat, but a Harvard researcher is calling them a “starch bomb”.
The researcher looked at the effects fried potatoes have on mortality rates and recommends meals come with a side salad and only six french fries.
This study has been met with some backlash online.
The lead researcher said he is only suggesting that restaurants offer a small portion size.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook