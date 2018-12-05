Filed Under:French Fries, Health, Junk Food, McDonald's, Shake Shack, Study

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s no surprise that the popular side, french fries, is not a healthy treat, but a Harvard researcher is calling them a “starch bomb”.

The researcher looked at the effects fried potatoes have on mortality rates and recommends meals come with a side salad and only six french fries.

This study has been met with some backlash online.

The lead researcher said he is only suggesting that restaurants offer a small portion size.

