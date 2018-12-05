  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City Police are on the scene of a shooting at a warehouse in South Baltimore.

At 4:52am, officers were called to the Restaurant Depot located in the 3400 block of Annapolis Road for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his body. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe two suspects entered the location and announced a robbery. During the robbery, a store employee was shot.

At this time it is unknown if the suspects are still inside the location or if they escaped. The Baltimore Police SWAT team along with detectives remain on the scene.

Motorists may experience delays in the area of Annapolis Road and Patapsco Avenue.

